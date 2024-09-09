CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Receives $48.73 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.73.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on CubeSmart from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at CubeSmart

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CubeSmart

In other CubeSmart news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $1,792,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,836 shares in the company, valued at $27,947,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other CubeSmart news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $1,792,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,947,704.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 43,478 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $2,085,639.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,194.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 88,217 shares of company stock worth $4,244,344 over the last ninety days. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP increased its position in CubeSmart by 195.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 9.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 93.1% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 46,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 22,651 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the second quarter worth about $2,682,000. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CubeSmart Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $51.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $52.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.82.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $266.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.68 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.33%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

