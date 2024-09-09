Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $230,235,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,477,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,026 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,614,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,310,000 after purchasing an additional 902,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,567,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $110.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $80.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $120.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.99.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

