Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 2,437.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,502 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 128,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,426,000 after buying an additional 54,557 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $851,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,416,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,489,000 after purchasing an additional 143,041 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 512.3% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 21,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.57.

BLDR stock opened at $168.51 on Monday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.24 and a 52 week high of $214.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 2.06.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $4,610,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,650,775.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

