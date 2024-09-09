Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 41,770,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,829,930,000 after buying an additional 176,286 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $746,005,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,245,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $558,646,000 after buying an additional 300,712 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,440,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $425,273,000 after buying an additional 31,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,450,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,738,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group stock opened at $71.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.65. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.72 and a 12-month high of $80.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.14). American International Group had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. American International Group’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

AIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.88.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 8,032,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $200,000,012.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,077,548,560.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

