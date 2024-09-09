Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,599,462,000 after buying an additional 7,615,287 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,128,876,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,083,439,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,265,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4,197.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,193,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,438 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $543.37 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $568.24. The stock has a market cap of $468.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $552.50 and a 200-day moving average of $533.72.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

