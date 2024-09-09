Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 244,725 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 244,725 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 93.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USB. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.23.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $44.49 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $47.31.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

