Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 2,567 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,567 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $213.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a PE ratio of 46.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $146.00 and a one year high of $229.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.61 and a 200 day moving average of $209.01.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 69.65% and a net margin of 11.20%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.22.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

