Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Takes $1.94 Million Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 31,680 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,693,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $656,512,000 after acquiring an additional 53,844 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,359,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,799,000 after purchasing an additional 184,453 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,441,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,130,000 after buying an additional 187,472 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,531,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,490,000 after buying an additional 8,373 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,095,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,207,000 after buying an additional 44,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $71.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.02 and a 200-day moving average of $64.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.60 and a 1 year high of $74.67.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $458.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens raised Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Hovde Group raised their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.50 to $82.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.04.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

