Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Takes $587,000 Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000.

GEV opened at $198.33 on Monday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $204.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.98.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

GEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $174.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Hsbc Global Res raised GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $261.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.50 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.28.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

