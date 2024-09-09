Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after buying an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

CW opened at $293.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $289.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.64. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $190.64 and a 1 year high of $318.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.43. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $785.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CW. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CW

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $151,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,469.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 120 shares of company stock valued at $27,914. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.