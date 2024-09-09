Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Curtiss-Wright worth $10,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 4.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 2.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.50.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of CW opened at $293.75 on Monday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $190.64 and a 1 year high of $318.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $785.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.82 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,469.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 120 shares of company stock valued at $27,914. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.