Custom Index Systems LLC Acquires New Stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the second quarter worth $95,000. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the first quarter worth $170,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP alerts:

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Trading Down 1.1 %

SBS opened at $16.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $18.36. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP ( NYSE:SBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBS

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Profile

(Free Report)

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.