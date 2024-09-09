Custom Index Systems LLC Acquires Shares of 17,620 The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Chemours in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Chemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 1,510.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 1,969.7% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CC has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Chemours from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Chemours from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Chemours from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Chemours in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Chemours Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $17.47 on Monday. The Chemours Company has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $33.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.37.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.19). Chemours had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Chemours’s payout ratio is -46.08%.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

