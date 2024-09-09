Custom Index Systems LLC Cuts Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Custom Index Systems LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 53.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in ASML during the second quarter valued at $31,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML opened at $752.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $297.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $1,110.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $925.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $951.10.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $1.8732 per share. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.50%.

ASML has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,147.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

