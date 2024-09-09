Custom Index Systems LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Custom Index Systems LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of R. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 0.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 17.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ryder System by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Ryder System by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 55,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

In related news, EVP Francisco Jr. Lopez sold 12,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total value of $1,773,543.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,656,570.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ryder System Stock Performance

NYSE:R opened at $132.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.31 and a fifty-two week high of $145.61.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.13. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 42.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on R. StockNews.com cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.86.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

