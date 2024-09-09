Custom Index Systems LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Custom Index Systems LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.55.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $28,617.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,645,755.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $156.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.87. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.34 and a 1-year high of $171.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 70.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

