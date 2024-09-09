Custom Index Systems LLC Decreases Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Custom Index Systems LLC reduced its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 43.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,214 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,248 shares of the software company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in Autodesk by 2.8% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,802 shares of the software company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in Autodesk by 2.3% in the second quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 2,189 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $250.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.19, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $279.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.01.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 64.61% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,960.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total transaction of $248,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,960.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,682,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,275 shares of company stock valued at $14,220,661. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADSK. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Autodesk from $254.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Autodesk from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $290.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.17.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

