Custom Index Systems LLC Has $220,000 Stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Custom Index Systems LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XHR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $9,787,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,137,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,067,000 after purchasing an additional 278,686 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $3,405,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,345,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 676,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 145,527 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XHR stock opened at $13.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.16 and a beta of 1.51. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average of $14.29.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.30). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $272.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

