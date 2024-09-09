Custom Index Systems LLC Has $364,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Custom Index Systems LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $175,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 36,863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.60, for a total value of $167,921.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,979.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $589,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.60, for a total value of $167,921.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,458,979.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,417 shares of company stock valued at $24,601,076. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.45.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $471.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $458.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $418.53. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.85 and a 52-week high of $493.97. The company has a market cap of $167.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

