Custom Index Systems LLC Has $380,000 Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Custom Index Systems LLC lowered its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 12,200.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in Service Co. International by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 406.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Trading Down 0.7 %

Service Co. International stock opened at $77.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.85 and a 200-day moving average of $72.83. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84. Service Co. International has a one year low of $52.89 and a one year high of $80.37.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.07). Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Service Co. International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In other news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $201,875.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 80,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $5,964,792.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,109,359.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,642 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $201,875.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,180 shares of company stock worth $6,376,570 over the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

