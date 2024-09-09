Custom Index Systems LLC Increases Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Custom Index Systems LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 45.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,398 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Paycom Software by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,227,278,000 after acquiring an additional 137,583 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at about $253,196,000. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,642,000 after purchasing an additional 101,744 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 9.4% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,069,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,925,000 after buying an additional 92,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Paycom Software by 14.5% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 626,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,709,000 after buying an additional 79,299 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Amy Vickroy sold 1,381 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $198,021.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,351.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 11,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.98, for a total value of $1,853,354.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 294,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,990,547.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Vickroy sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $198,021.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,351.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,193 shares of company stock valued at $11,397,296 in the last quarter. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE:PAYC opened at $154.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.03. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.50 and a 1-year high of $290.54.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.27%.
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
