Custom Index Systems LLC Invests $230,000 in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,541,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,212,000 after acquiring an additional 629,427 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,819,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 664,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,789,000 after purchasing an additional 472,307 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 843.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UMH shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on UMH Properties from $18.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on UMH Properties from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

UMH Properties Stock Down 0.4 %

UMH opened at $19.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.51. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $19.95.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $60.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.84 million. UMH Properties had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 3.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -573.30%.

Insider Transactions at UMH Properties

In other UMH Properties news, Director Michael P. Landy bought 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $72,615.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 341,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,280,748.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kiernan Conway sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total transaction of $52,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,050.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Landy bought 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $72,615.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 341,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,280,748.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

