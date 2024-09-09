Custom Index Systems LLC Invests $259,000 in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UE. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 273.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 56,499 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,132,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,022,000 after purchasing an additional 41,478 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties Price Performance

NYSE UE opened at $20.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.04. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $21.28.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.06). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 66.89% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $106.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on UE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

