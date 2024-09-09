Custom Index Systems LLC Invests $366,000 in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)

Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMD. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TORM during the 4th quarter worth $2,000,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in TORM in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,306,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in TORM by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of TORM during the 4th quarter worth about $546,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TORM during the 4th quarter worth about $681,000. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of TORM from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

TORM Stock Performance

TRMD opened at $33.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.37 and its 200-day moving average is $36.02. TORM plc has a one year low of $24.11 and a one year high of $40.47.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. TORM had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 43.81%. The firm had revenue of $437.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TORM plc will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

TORM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.79%. TORM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.41%.

TORM Company Profile

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

