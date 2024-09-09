Custom Index Systems LLC Invests $381,000 in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,544 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 0.8% during the second quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 1.5% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 5.7% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 5.0% during the second quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of LEN stock opened at $179.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.08. The stock has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.61. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $102.90 and a 12 month high of $186.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 11.58%. On average, research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 13.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LEN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.06.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

