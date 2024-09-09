Custom Index Systems LLC Makes New $233,000 Investment in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 867 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,921,432 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,201,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,898 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $762,077,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 893.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,332,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $535,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,727 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,818,393 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $489,312,000 after acquiring an additional 173,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,564,236 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $359,274,000 after acquiring an additional 65,741 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.89.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,429.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $226.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $256.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $167.21 and a 52 week high of $296.08. The company has a market capitalization of $57.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.49%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

