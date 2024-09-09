Custom Index Systems LLC Makes New $406,000 Investment in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,274 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 11,107.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 834,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,684,000 after acquiring an additional 827,523 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,106,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,408,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 641,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,958,000 after purchasing an additional 283,472 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 967,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,222,000 after purchasing an additional 216,525 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BWX Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $95.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $107.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.71.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $681.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.31 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BWXT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. CLSA started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays downgraded BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.57.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

