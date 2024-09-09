Custom Index Systems LLC Makes New $411,000 Investment in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,936,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $842,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,053 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,030,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $719,526,000 after buying an additional 49,712 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 220.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,600,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $346,008,000 after buying an additional 5,914,301 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,374,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $336,908,000 after buying an additional 826,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,467,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $260,198,000 after buying an additional 1,376,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL stock opened at $42.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $53.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.07.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.01). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. HSBC began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.80 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Willie Cw Chiang purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.90 per share, with a total value of $439,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

