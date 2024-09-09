Custom Index Systems LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE opened at $45.24 on Monday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $41.46 and a 12 month high of $51.70. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.98.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

