Custom Index Systems LLC Makes New Investment in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,424 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PHM. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 54.7% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PHM stock opened at $130.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.51. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.80 and a 12-month high of $136.47.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.41%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.14.

In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 28,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $3,748,504.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,330 shares in the company, valued at $20,729,065.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 28,993 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $3,748,504.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,330 shares in the company, valued at $20,729,065.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $2,491,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,000 shares of company stock worth $15,814,039 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

