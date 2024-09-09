Custom Index Systems LLC Makes New Investment in Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN)

Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new stake in Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLN. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 10.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $376,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its position in Silence Therapeutics by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 232,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 40,063 shares during the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP grew its position in Silence Therapeutics by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 526,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,375,000 after acquiring an additional 290,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Silence Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $13,575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Silence Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Silence Therapeutics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Silence Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ SLN opened at $18.65 on Monday. Silence Therapeutics plc has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $27.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.86.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.28 million. Silence Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 222.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that Silence Therapeutics plc will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

