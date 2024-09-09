Custom Index Systems LLC Makes New Investment in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTD. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,623,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,806,000 after purchasing an additional 51,346 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 36,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 13,945 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $100.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.56. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.23 and a 12-month high of $105.39.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.85.

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $13,778,500.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,337,951.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $13,778,500.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,337,951.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 135,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $14,097,829.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,897,150.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 642,868 shares of company stock valued at $65,415,112 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

