Custom Index Systems LLC Purchases 337 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Custom Index Systems LLC lifted its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $247,740,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Atlassian by 8.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,141,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,847,000 after purchasing an additional 904,138 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter worth about $91,072,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,355,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,652,495,000 after purchasing an additional 504,181 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,307,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEAM. Mizuho dropped their target price on Atlassian from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler raised Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.69.

Shares of TEAM opened at $161.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.36. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $135.29 and a 52 week high of $258.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 153,294 shares in the company, valued at $24,527,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.54, for a total transaction of $1,299,815.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,297,975.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 153,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,527,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,107 shares of company stock worth $41,431,817 in the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

