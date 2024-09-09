Custom Index Systems LLC Purchases 601 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Custom Index Systems LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $231,512,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,517,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,806,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,667,000 after acquiring an additional 802,546 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,486,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,091,000 after acquiring an additional 588,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 209.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 754,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,612,000 after acquiring an additional 510,718 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 6,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $431,466.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,360,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $2,296,125.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at $56,529,016.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 6,827 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $431,466.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,360,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,065 shares of company stock worth $4,136,524 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VTR opened at $62.86 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.33 and a twelve month high of $63.46. The firm has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -330.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.36.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.74). Ventas had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

