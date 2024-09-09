Custom Index Systems LLC Purchases 692 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Custom Index Systems LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE ADM opened at $59.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.27 and a 200-day moving average of $60.54. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $80.96. The company has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.72.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.19). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $2,773,731.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,177,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 3,683 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $224,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,177,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $2,773,731.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,177,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,296,833 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.62.

View Our Latest Report on ADM

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.