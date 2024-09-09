Custom Index Systems LLC Purchases 810 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Custom Index Systems LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,946,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 21,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:URA opened at $23.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52-week low of $22.78 and a 52-week high of $33.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.97 and a 200 day moving average of $28.79.

Global X Uranium ETF Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

