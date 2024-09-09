Custom Index Systems LLC Purchases New Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 18,902.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,468,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,765,000 after buying an additional 4,445,235 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 431,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 150,123 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,545,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 358,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 33,888 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TME. Benchmark lowered their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Daiwa America cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.72.

NYSE TME opened at $10.18 on Monday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $15.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.65.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

