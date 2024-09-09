Custom Index Systems LLC Purchases Shares of 7,227 Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,227 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLS. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Celestica by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Naples Money Management LLC grew its position in shares of Celestica by 90.0% during the second quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Celestica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in Celestica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLS. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Celestica from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Fox Advisors initiated coverage on Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.38.

NYSE:CLS opened at $41.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.36. Celestica Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.87 and a 1 year high of $63.49.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. Celestica had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Celestica’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

