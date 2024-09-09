Custom Index Systems LLC Purchases Shares of 8,584 Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Olin during the first quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 4,375.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Olin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in Olin during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OLN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Olin in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Olin from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Olin from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Olin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.73.

Olin Price Performance

Shares of OLN stock opened at $41.59 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.41. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $40.26 and a 1-year high of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.08). Olin had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

