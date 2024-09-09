Custom Index Systems LLC Sells 1,341 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Custom Index Systems LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of CSX by 0.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,251,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,418,883,000 after purchasing an additional 443,755 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of CSX by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,353,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,399,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041,679 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,340,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $774,558,000 after purchasing an additional 433,228 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $757,276,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CSX by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,133,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $573,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,204 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock opened at $33.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $65.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.92 and its 200 day moving average is $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $40.12.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 29.11%. CSX’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

