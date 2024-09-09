Custom Index Systems LLC Sells 1,738 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Custom Index Systems LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 53.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,507 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,030 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in American Express by 119.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 39,497 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,993,000 after purchasing an additional 21,508 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 102.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $1,881,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of American Express by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 35,763 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on American Express from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.70.

AXP stock opened at $244.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.57 and a 200 day moving average of $234.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $175.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $261.75.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

