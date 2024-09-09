Custom Index Systems LLC Takes $275,000 Position in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new position in shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Free Report) (TSE:MUX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000. Custom Index Systems LLC owned 0.06% of McEwen Mining as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of McEwen Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in McEwen Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in McEwen Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MUX shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on McEwen Mining from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Shares of NYSE:MUX opened at $8.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.50 million, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80. McEwen Mining Inc has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $12.50.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). McEwen Mining had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 46.32%. The business had revenue of $47.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other McEwen Mining news, General Counsel Carmen L. Diges sold 17,066 shares of McEwen Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $161,103.04. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,982 shares in the company, valued at $103,670.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Carmen L. Diges sold 17,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $161,103.04. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,670.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Perry Ing sold 23,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $227,720.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,777.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,901 shares of company stock worth $413,353 in the last ninety days. 17.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

