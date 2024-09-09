Custom Index Systems LLC Takes $287,000 Position in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIMB. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of TIM by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TIM during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TIM during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TIM by 298.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in TIM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

TIM Price Performance

Shares of TIMB stock opened at $16.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. Tim S.A. has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $19.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.41.

TIM Increases Dividend

TIM ( NYSE:TIMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. TIM had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tim S.A. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.1154 dividend. This is an increase from TIM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. TIM’s payout ratio is currently 27.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of TIM from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

