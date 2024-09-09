Custom Index Systems LLC Takes $330,000 Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,762 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Shares of WMB opened at $44.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $45.81. The stock has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.72.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.83%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

