CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $5,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CYBR. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.83.

Shares of CYBR opened at $264.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -413.81 and a beta of 1.11. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $152.03 and a fifty-two week high of $293.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.94.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $224.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.06 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

