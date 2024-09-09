Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Shares Purchased by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of Daktronics worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Daktronics by 422.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 42,690 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $628,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Daktronics by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,451,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,788,000 after purchasing an additional 305,597 shares during the period. Finally, Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,069,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 3,000 shares of Daktronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $45,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 208,906 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,857.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach sold 15,000 shares of Daktronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $208,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,351,946.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 3,000 shares of Daktronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $45,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 208,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,857.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,811 shares of company stock worth $692,532. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:DAKT opened at $11.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.65. Daktronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $15.97. The company has a market capitalization of $546.76 million, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. Daktronics had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $215.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.28 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Daktronics, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

