Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 32.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 1,180.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE stock opened at $381.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $340.20 and a 52-week high of $417.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $369.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.68. The company has a market capitalization of $105.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.92.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.20 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $443.00 price objective (up from $439.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $414.11.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

