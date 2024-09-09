Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.28.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DML shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Scotiabank set a C$3.75 price objective on shares of Denison Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Denison Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

TSE:DML opened at C$1.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.67. Denison Mines has a 52 week low of C$1.89 and a 52 week high of C$3.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 6.94.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). Denison Mines had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 1,412.07%. The company had revenue of C$1.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Denison Mines will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

