Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Purchased by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 358,070 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,470 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $16,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 731 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter worth $34,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

DVN stock opened at $41.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.59. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.63.

Devon Energy Profile



Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

