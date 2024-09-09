Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Holdings Lifted by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report) by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 741 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHIL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 18.4% in the second quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 4,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the second quarter valued at $278,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 286.9% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock opened at $152.18 on Monday. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.44 and a 12-month high of $173.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.54 and its 200-day moving average is $151.17.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Announces Dividend

Diamond Hill Investment Group ( NASDAQ:DHIL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 28.97%. The firm had revenue of $36.66 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, insider Jo Ann Quinif bought 400 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.24 per share, for a total transaction of $55,696.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,002.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, insider Jo Ann Quinif purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $139.24 per share, with a total value of $55,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,002.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Heather E. Brilliant bought 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.38 per share, for a total transaction of $34,845.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 46,589 shares in the company, valued at $6,493,574.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Profile

(Free Report)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.